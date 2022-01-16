Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana
Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Published on Jan 16, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a low of 8.2 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in the two states have also registered a sharp fall and have been hovering in the range of 11 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Bathinda saw the mercury settle at 6.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Patiala experienced a cold night at 7.5 degrees Celsius. Jalandhar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius while Moga registered a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius. Sirsa also experienced a cold night recording a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius while Gurgaon’s minimum settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

