BJP accuses Congress of bungling funds under garb of Punjab Nirman scheme

The Ludhiana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress of committing fraud in the name of Punjab Nirman scheme, which is aimed at helping the poor and backward to repair their houses.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, BJP leader Anil Sareen alleged that in North constituency, cheques of the scheme went straight into the pockets of Congress leaders and workers.

“Under the scheme, ₹15 crore was allocated to each MLA for distribution among schedule caste, backward class and economically disadvantaged families for repair of their houses. Each family was to be given ₹10,000 to 35,000 under the scheme,” said Sareen.

“The list of beneficiaries was prepared by Congress leaders in violation of all guidelines, and funds were given to Congress workers or their relatives. The list was passed by the Ludhiana municipal corporation following which the cheques were distributed,” he added.

The BJP leader further claimed that on checking in North constituency, he found that ₹5 crore was disbursed to 2,200 people, without following the set criteria.”

“As per the criteria, only one member of a family was eligible to receive the fund. But on close scrutiny, it was found that in some cases, each member of the family was shown as a beneficiary,” alleged Sareen.

“It has also come to my notice that some people from Philluar where given cheques, even though it does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana municipal corporation. We demand a case against Congress leaders, workers and officials of the municipal corporation who passed the cheques, and a thorough probe in the matter,” said Sareen.

Refuting the BJP’s claims, former minister and Congress MLA Rakesh Panday said, “The allegations are baseless. The funds have reached the poor and needy. The BJP leader is making these claims just to remain relevant during the election season as he is eyeing a party ticket.”