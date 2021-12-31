BJP alleges scam in procurement process; Bharat Bhushan Ashu refutes allegations

The local unit of the BJP levelled allegations of massive bungling in the procurement process at various grain mandis of the state.

The BJP district unit led by Pushpinder Singhal while addressing the media in the circuit house said a cartel involving contractors, transporters and top bureaucrats of the department led to the allotment of tenders to a handful of contractors for transportation, cartage and labour in the grain market of the state at inflated rates.

BJP leader Bikram Singh Sidhu said the grain market contract of Mullapur Mandi, which was allotted at ₹2.5 crore in 2019-20, was inflated to ₹4 crore causing a loss to the Central government exchequer.

However, Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was quick to slam the allegations as baseless. He said the entire process of procurement is online and transparent and closely monitored by the Centre. If there would have been any discrepancy, the Central agencies should have taken cognisance of it long ago. The local BJP unit was concocting stories in the wake of the elections, he alleged.