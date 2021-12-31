Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP alleges scam in procurement process; Bharat Bhushan Ashu refutes allegations
chandigarh news

BJP alleges scam in procurement process; Bharat Bhushan Ashu refutes allegations

The local unit of the BJP levelled allegations of massive bungling in the procurement process at various grain mandis of the state. Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu called the allegations as baseless
BJP leader Bikram Singh Sidhu claimed that the grain market contract of Mullapur Mandi, which was allotted at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 crore in 2019-20, was inflated to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore. However, minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the entire procurement process is online and transparent and closely monitored by the Centre. (HT File Photo)
BJP leader Bikram Singh Sidhu claimed that the grain market contract of Mullapur Mandi, which was allotted at 2.5 crore in 2019-20, was inflated to 4 crore. However, minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said the entire procurement process is online and transparent and closely monitored by the Centre. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The local unit of the BJP levelled allegations of massive bungling in the procurement process at various grain mandis of the state.

The BJP district unit led by Pushpinder Singhal while addressing the media in the circuit house said a cartel involving contractors, transporters and top bureaucrats of the department led to the allotment of tenders to a handful of contractors for transportation, cartage and labour in the grain market of the state at inflated rates.

BJP leader Bikram Singh Sidhu said the grain market contract of Mullapur Mandi, which was allotted at 2.5 crore in 2019-20, was inflated to 4 crore causing a loss to the Central government exchequer.

However, Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was quick to slam the allegations as baseless. He said the entire process of procurement is online and transparent and closely monitored by the Centre. If there would have been any discrepancy, the Central agencies should have taken cognisance of it long ago. The local BJP unit was concocting stories in the wake of the elections, he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out