BJP block president booked under SC Act in Ferozepur

A block president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kunwar Partap Singh, and his son besides eight unidentified persons have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides on the charges of snatching, house trespass, wrongfully restrain and criminal intimidation on the complaint of a 32-year-old woman in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

The woman alleged that the accused, who is also a financier, had loaned ₹5 lakh to her father in 2016 and had taken signed cheque leaves and blank papers in its lieu. It was alleged the accused had been withdrawing money every month till 2020 and had taken ₹10 lakh but was still asking for more money.

According to the complaint, the accused used abusive language and made undignified remarks about her caste last Wednesday. He along with son Fakkar and aides also entered her house forcibly and snatched her mobile phone besides threatening her on Saturday. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered, said police.

Punjab to float global tenders for heritage project

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the tourism and cultural affairs department to invite global tenders for the Pind Babe Nanak Da heritage village project that is to come up over 40 acres in Sultanpur Lodhi.

During a meeting chaired by the CM, tourism and cultural affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains said the Government of India has already given the in-principle approval to the concept paper for the ₹500 crore project dedicated to the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak.

Mann asked the department to engage world-acclaimed architects for the project. He also directed the officials to complete the Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial and nature park coming up in the complex of Virasat-e-Khalsaat at Anandpur Sahib by the end of this year.

Cancer hospital: TMC delegation meets Mann

Accepting a proposal from Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to create additional advanced facility for treatment of children inflicted with cancer and persons suffering from leukemia at its upcoming 300-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur near Chandigarh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday assured the visiting delegation led by TMC director Dr. Rajendra Badwe that he would take up the matter with the Centre for approval.

Dr Badwe said the hospital will become fully operational by August while requesting the CM to get the remaining civil works completed expeditiously.

Duo held with poppy husk

Two men were arrested after the recovery of 10 quintal poppy husk from them in Barnala on Tuesday. Identified as Tarlok Singh and Harmeet Singh, the two reside in Rurhkeh Klan village.

“We had received a tip-off that they were supplying poppy husk to costumers at a factory on the Barnala-Tapa road,” said SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.