BJP block president booked under SC Act in Ferozepur

According to a Ferozepur woman’s complaint, the BJP block president used abusive language and made undignified remarks about her caste
The BJP block president along with son and aides allegedly entered a woman’s house forcibly and threatened her.
Published on May 25, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A block president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kunwar Partap Singh, and his son besides eight unidentified persons have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides on the charges of snatching, house trespass, wrongfully restrain and criminal intimidation on the complaint of a 32-year-old woman in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

The woman alleged that the accused, who is also a financier, had loaned 5 lakh to her father in 2016 and had taken signed cheque leaves and blank papers in its lieu. It was alleged the accused had been withdrawing money every month till 2020 and had taken 10 lakh but was still asking for more money.

According to the complaint, the accused used abusive language and made undignified remarks about her caste last Wednesday. He along with son Fakkar and aides also entered her house forcibly and snatched her mobile phone besides threatening her on Saturday. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered, said police.

Punjab to float global tenders for heritage project

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the tourism and cultural affairs department to invite global tenders for the Pind Babe Nanak Da heritage village project that is to come up over 40 acres in Sultanpur Lodhi.

During a meeting chaired by the CM, tourism and cultural affairs minister Harjot Singh Bains said the Government of India has already given the in-principle approval to the concept paper for the 500 crore project dedicated to the 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak.

Mann asked the department to engage world-acclaimed architects for the project. He also directed the officials to complete the Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial and nature park coming up in the complex of Virasat-e-Khalsaat at Anandpur Sahib by the end of this year.

Cancer hospital: TMC delegation meets Mann

Accepting a proposal from Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to create additional advanced facility for treatment of children inflicted with cancer and persons suffering from leukemia at its upcoming 300-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur near Chandigarh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday assured the visiting delegation led by TMC director Dr. Rajendra Badwe that he would take up the matter with the Centre for approval.

Dr Badwe said the hospital will become fully operational by August while requesting the CM to get the remaining civil works completed expeditiously.

Duo held with poppy husk

Two men were arrested after the recovery of 10 quintal poppy husk from them in Barnala on Tuesday. Identified as Tarlok Singh and Harmeet Singh, the two reside in Rurhkeh Klan village.

“We had received a tip-off that they were supplying poppy husk to costumers at a factory on the Barnala-Tapa road,” said SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

  • The victims’ bodies were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jind, while the injured are undergoing treatment (HT Photo)

    Six of family killed as speeding truck collides with pick-up van in Jind

    Six members of a family were killed and seventeen others were injured after a speeding truck collided with the pick-up van they were travelling in on the Jind-Kaithal highway near Kandela village in Jind on Tuesday morning. A police spokesperson said, “The truck driver fled, leaving his truck on the spot. We are trying to gather information regarding the absconding driver and the owner of the truck.”

  • Himachal director-general of police Sanjay Kundu has sought assistance from his counterparts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their states. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

    Himachal Police approach other states to nab paper leak kingpins

    Under fire from different quarters for the high-intensity paper leak scam that rocked the politics in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the police have sought assistance from other states in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their respective states. Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu has sought assistance from Kundu who is supervising the probe being conducted by the SIT's counterparts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their states.

  • The increase in milk procurement prices will not have any impact on retail milk prices, said Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

    Milk procurement prices hiked by 55 per kg fat in Punjab

    Punjab cooperation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced an increase in milk procurement prices by 55 per kg fat for dairy farmers. The dairy farmers, under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers Association, on May 21 held a massive protest at a state-owned milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices. They had demanded at least 100 per kg fat increase in the procurement price.

  • Currently, the emergency ambulance service is being operated by Patna-based Company Pashupatinath Distributors Private Limited. There are about 1,200 employees, including drivers, support staffers, call centre executives, emergency medical technicians and response officers providing their services. (AP File Photo/ Representational image)

    Emergency ambulance employees to go on strike on Wednesday

    The 108 and 102 emergency ambulances will go off road on Wednesday as the employees have announced to cease work if their demands are not met. Currently, the ambulance service is being operated by Patna-based Company Pashupatinath Distributors Private Limited. Earlier, the GVK-EMRI operated the services for more than a decade since its launch in 2010.

  • SAD president Sukhbir Badal along with Tota Singh’s son Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar during the former Punjab minister’s last rites in Moga. (HT Photo)

    Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours

    Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh was cremated with full state honours at Moga on Tuesday. His sons, including SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, performed the last rites. The 80-year-old trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment. He became the education minister after his maiden win in 1997.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
