BJP delegation calls on LG, flags spike in love-jihad, drugs, terrorism in Kathua

Former speaker of J&K legislative assembly and former deputy chief minister of J&K, Dr Nirmal Singh, has flagged spike in cases of love-jihad, terrorism, drugs and bovines smuggling in Billawar-Basohli area of Kathua district during his meeting with the LG Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday. BJP delegation meets J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Taking to X, Dr Singh, wrote, “Met the LG, along with DDCs, Bikram Andotra, Neeru Rajput, and Yuva leader Mohit Gupta. We discussed the rising cases of love jihad, drugs, terrorism and bovine smuggling in #Basohli-#Billawar, & most importantly, the indifference & inefficiency of the local police in tackling these dangerous issues.”

In the past two to three years, Kathua district emerged as a terror hotspot with several encounters taking place in the higher reaches where armed terrorists successfully ambushed army convoys.

On March 10 this year, Jammu and Kashmir Police had fished out the bodies of three civilians, including a teen, from a rivulet in the upper reaches of Lohai Malhar in Kathua district. The bodies were spotted by a drone in Ishu Nullah.

They were identified as Varun Singh, 15, from Dehota village, his maternal uncle Yogesh Singh, 32, and his paternal uncle Darshan Singh, 40, both residents of Marhoon village. The incident had drawn widespread criticism, with Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh terming it an “act of terror”.

Similarly, on February 16, two civilians, identified as Shamsher, 37, and Roshan Lal, 45, were found dead at Kohag village in Billawar tehsil.

On July 8, armed terrorists had ambushed an army convoy in Kathua’s Badnota killing five soldiers, including a JCO, and injuring five others.