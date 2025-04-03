BJP demands immediate rollback of property tax hike in Chandigarh

Two days after the UT administration approved a three-fold hike in property tax on residential properties and doubled the tax on commercial properties, BJP-led city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla held an urgent meeting with the party officials and councillors on Wednesday, objecting the hike. BJP leaders during an emergency meeting held at the mayor’s office in municipal corporation building on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

An emergency meeting was held at the mayor office in Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) building, which was attended by BJP state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, vice-president Devinder Singh Babla and Jagtar Singh Jagga, along with all BJP councillors.

During the meeting, all BJP councillors voiced their strong opposition to the steep hike in property tax imposed by the UT administration. The councillors unanimously condemned the decision, stating that it was taken without the approval of the House.

“We strongly oppose this unjust and arbitrary tax increase. It has been implemented without proper consultation and places an undue burden on the people of Chandigarh. We demand that this decision be rolled back immediately”, said Malhotra.

Mayor Babla added, “The BJP stands firmly with the people of Chandigarh. Instead of burdening citizens with additional taxes, the municipal corporation and the administration should focus on reducing expenses and improving efficiency.”

Property tax, initially introduced in 2004 at 3% of the annual rateable value (ARV) for commercial, industrial and institutional buildings, was extended to residential properties in 2015. Ever since, despite nearly a decade of inflation and the civic body’s growing financial strain, the rates remained unchanged—until now. According to the administration’s latest notification, residential property tax will now be charged at 9% of ARV— three times the previous rate, while commercial and industrial property tax will rise to 6% of ARV—double the earlier rate.

The civic body had in February this year sought to raise property tax across all categories by four times, which could have boosted its annual revenue by around ₹200 crore. Before the agenda could be placed in her first house meeting, mayor Babla had refused the agenda but on officers’ call, the agenda was brought in as ‘table agenda’.

It is worth mentioning that after municipal commissioner’s approval, each agenda is signed and approved by the mayor before presenting it in the House.

The proposal was vociferously shot down by all councillors, cutting across party lines. Despite the political opposition, MC commissioner Amit Kumar had defended the proposal in a dissent note marked to UT, calling it the “need of the hour” to address the civic body’s financial distress. Now, the UT administration, while not accepting the proposal as is, has approved an up to three-fold hike.

On Tuesday, city residents, traders, resident bodies, and Congress member of Parliament Manish Tewari, had also expressed strong opposition to the move. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Congress has decided to gherao the MC office on Friday to protest against the unprecedented hike in property tax by the Chandigarh administration.