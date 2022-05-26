BJP faces uphill task in poll-bound Himachal

With the Himachal assembly elections drawing closer, the state BJP unit is trying to bank upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emotional connection with Himachalis to achieve ‘Mission Repeat’ in the poll-bound state where the government changes every five years.

The BJP has planned to celebrate the Modi-led government’s eight years in the office with a mega rally at Shimla. The event has been planned with twin motives -- To brace up its cadres in Shimla for the assembly elections and to consolidate the party position for the upcoming municipal corporation polls.

The term of the present municipal corporation (MC) will expire on June 8. The elections to the MC are crucial for the BJP as it would further set the trend for the assembly. The Congress had ruled the MC for more than 25 years while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) scripted history in 2012 and won the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. In 2017 municipal elections, the BJP destroyed the Congress bastion and won 19 seats. The BJP, moreover, managed to get two Independents and formed the MC House. This time, the party is trying hard to retain the Shimla MC, which will now have 43 wards.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s image took a beating when it lost byelections to three assembly segments -- Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki -- while Pratibha Singh wrested Mandi parliamentary seat.

The BJP is focused more on Himachal as it happens to be the home state of party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. The saffron party is making a determined bid to break away from the old trend where governments are changed after every five years.

Modi is likely to visit Chamba on June 16 and participate in the chief secretaries’ conference in Dharamshala on June 17 and 18. He is also expected to inaugurate AIIMS in Bilaspur, and lead a rally in Mandi as well.

The BJP would try to turn the wave to its favour with back-to-back rallies of PM Modi, who often describes Himachal as his second home.

Modi, before being appointed as the chief minister of Gujarat, was in-charge of party’s Himachal affairs from 1997 to 1998 and had played a crucial role in the formation of the coalition government of the BJP and Sukh Ram-led Himachal Vikas Congress.

During his stay in Himachal, Modi travelled the length and breadth of the state. He has a personal rapport with leaders and workers in Himachal. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur often refers to the Modi’s special affection towards the state and the special assistance it has got from the Centre in the last eight years.

The top brass of the BJP met at party headquarters wherein state party chief Suresh Kashyap said, “The central government is going to complete its eight years in power on May 30. The tenure of our government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has been historical. The BJP has given a strong, transparent and corruption-free governance to the people of India.

Jai Ram, along with Kashyap, visited the RSS state headquarters for the second day to chalk out coordination between the party’s frontal organisation and the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON