BJP going full throttle to revitalise its cadres in HP

With elections to Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) top brass have taken charge of gearing up its cadres in the state where the voters change government after every five years.

The BJP is keen to break this trend and is going full throttle to achieve the impossible ‘Mission Repeat’ amid challenges posed by its traditional rival the Congress and the AAP, which is attempting to make inroads into the bipolar political arena of the state.

On Saturday, BJP national chief JP Nadda addressed the national executive meet and later held a roadshow in Kullu. He gave a clarion call to party’s rank and file to work overtime for its victory in Himachal.

With anti-incumbency sentiments stacked against the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government, the BJP is aware that no party has consecutively formed its government in Himachal.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, a four-time Lok Sabha member, has been repeatedly touring Hamirpur and Kangra assembly segments. He also addressed the participants at the party’s youth wing Bharatiya Yuva Morcha’s executive meeting in Dharamshala.

Three days ago, chief minister Jai Ram had also made a sudden dash for New Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to hold a national-level function in Himachal Pradesh to mark the eight years of the NDA government at the Centre on May 31.

The PM is likely to visit Bilaspur in June to inaugurate the AIIMS at Kothipura, which is nearing its completion.

Modi is also expected to attend BJP Yuva Morcha’s meeting in Dharamshala next month, while other vanguard leaders such as home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will tour the state.

“Nadda ji has successfully toured the four assembly constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla and his programme is being finalised,” said BJP’s state chief Suresh Kashyap, who along with CM Jai Ram on Saturday visited The Ridge, where the PM is likely to attend the function on May 31.

“Soon, a Tridev Sammelan will be held in all parliamentary segments of Himachal. The events will be addressed by our national leaders. All the planned activities will strengthen our organisation,” he added.

The Himachal BJP chief, meanwhile, castigated the “anti-national forces” and lauded the state police for nabbing the two pro-Khalistan activists who had put up flags at the Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala.

He denied changes in the party in the near future.

“For the moment, there is no plan to make any changes in the party,” he added.

