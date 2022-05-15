Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP going full throttle to revitalise its cadres in HP
chandigarh news

BJP going full throttle to revitalise its cadres in HP

BJP’s top brass have taken charge of gearing up its cadres in the state where the voters change government after every five years
BJP national president JP Nadda interacting with party workers in Kullu on Saturday. (Aqil Khan /Hindustan Times)
BJP national president JP Nadda interacting with party workers in Kullu on Saturday. (Aqil Khan /Hindustan Times)
Updated on May 15, 2022 03:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

With elections to Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) top brass have taken charge of gearing up its cadres in the state where the voters change government after every five years.

The BJP is keen to break this trend and is going full throttle to achieve the impossible ‘Mission Repeat’ amid challenges posed by its traditional rival the Congress and the AAP, which is attempting to make inroads into the bipolar political arena of the state.

On Saturday, BJP national chief JP Nadda addressed the national executive meet and later held a roadshow in Kullu. He gave a clarion call to party’s rank and file to work overtime for its victory in Himachal.

With anti-incumbency sentiments stacked against the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government, the BJP is aware that no party has consecutively formed its government in Himachal.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, a four-time Lok Sabha member, has been repeatedly touring Hamirpur and Kangra assembly segments. He also addressed the participants at the party’s youth wing Bharatiya Yuva Morcha’s executive meeting in Dharamshala.

Three days ago, chief minister Jai Ram had also made a sudden dash for New Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to hold a national-level function in Himachal Pradesh to mark the eight years of the NDA government at the Centre on May 31.

The PM is likely to visit Bilaspur in June to inaugurate the AIIMS at Kothipura, which is nearing its completion.

Modi is also expected to attend BJP Yuva Morcha’s meeting in Dharamshala next month, while other vanguard leaders such as home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will tour the state.

“Nadda ji has successfully toured the four assembly constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla and his programme is being finalised,” said BJP’s state chief Suresh Kashyap, who along with CM Jai Ram on Saturday visited The Ridge, where the PM is likely to attend the function on May 31.

“Soon, a Tridev Sammelan will be held in all parliamentary segments of Himachal. The events will be addressed by our national leaders. All the planned activities will strengthen our organisation,” he added.

The Himachal BJP chief, meanwhile, castigated the “anti-national forces” and lauded the state police for nabbing the two pro-Khalistan activists who had put up flags at the Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala.

He denied changes in the party in the near future.

“For the moment, there is no plan to make any changes in the party,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Mundka fire incident spot on Saturday morning. (PTI)

    Mundka fire victims’ kin to get 10L aid, 50k for injured: Kejriwal

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident in which at least 27 people died after a blaze engulfed a three-storey building on Friday. Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (who is also state labour minister) and industries minister Satyendar Jain.

  • A large-tailed nightjar in the moonlight, Shivalik foothills. (Vikram Jit Singh)

    Wildbuzz | The night’s door, ajar

    On a moonlit night last Thursday, the great, distant stars appeared anaemic, paling in deference to a vain moon basking in the reflected glories of the sun. The night has been described as the 'queen of darkness' and nightjars as the 'princes of pristine nocturnal sounds'. Nightjars are mysterious birds because their plumage, silence and stillness during the day helps them evade detection. They rest on low boughs or on the ground during the day.

  • In the season of sweets galore vying for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum pudding, it was another “P” dish that ruled some humble tables. (Chetna Keer)

    Witerati | Of platinum puddings & pancakes

    In a month when puddings and platinum pageantry have been the flavour of the season, it is another “P” dish that has preoccupied some others. Much in the manner of maple syrup or cream oozing out of pancake platters. Platinum puddings may come and go, but reunion pancakes sure are no passing trifles. The curious case of the Proof of the Pudding is in the Tweeting.

  • India, whose policy machine – administered by civil servants and controlled and superintended by political executives –is getting bigger, is in a similar position. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Guest column | It’s time to reboot India’s broken policy machine

    Jonathan Slater, former permanent secretary, department for education, England, once said there was a need to fix Whitehall's broken policy machine. India, whose policy machine – administered by civil servants and controlled and superintended by political executives –is getting bigger, is in a similar position. Politicians bring politics into governance. There should be no issue with this because it is implicit in a democratic polity. Civil servants assist them in the performance of their duties.

  • Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said it is sad, bad, ugly and outrageous on part of Sunil Jakhar to have gone public with such “wild and unsubstantiated allegations” against the party that had given so much to him and his family. (HT Photo)

    Amarinder Singh Raja Warring terms Sunil Jakhar’s tirade against Congress outrageous

    Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday condemned Sunil Jakhar's “ungrateful and unjustified” outburst against the party and its leadership. Warring asked Jakhar whether it is not a fact that his statements antagonised and alienated a large section of voters which cost the party heavily not only in Punjab but also in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out