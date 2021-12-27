BJP government in HP a total failure: Congress

The Congress on Monday submitted a memorandum to Himachal governor Rajendra Arlekar, condemning chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s four-year regime. The Congress described the BJP rule in Himachal as a complete failure.

Led by party’s state chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, a Congress delegation slammed the HP government over the skyrocketing prices of essential committees. It said that the government did not pay heed to the tourism, education and transport sectors.

The Congress leaders said that unemployment in the state was on the rise. They also castigated the government for ignoring the interest of agrarian community. “The Congress government had brought ₹1,134 crore horticulture mission project for Himachal to give impetus to fruit growing, but the present regime did not implement it in the state,” Rathore said. “A lot of money is being wasted on government functions. Despite losing in by-polls, Jai Ram was announcing new development projects without budgetary provisions,” he added. The Congress also alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment during the pandemic.

The Congress leaders said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any announcement for Himachal in his rally. Rathore said it was expected that the PM would announce an economic package for the debt-ridden state, but he did nothing other than praising food.

“Investment of ₹27,000 crore is a daydream of the state government as nothing has been finalised on the ground,” he said, adding that projects which were mentioned by the PM in his speech, be it AIIMS or Atal Tunnel, were the contribution of the Congress. He said Modi has taught the BJP and state government how to take credit and claim the projects initiated and built by others.

HP government has pushed the state into a debt trap: CPIM

The Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPIM) on Monday also staged a protest in Shimla, terming the four-year rule of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government a complete failure.

Addressing the protesters, former Shimla mayor and CPIM’s state secretariat member Sanjay Chauhan said that the BJP has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people ahead of the 2017 assembly polls.

“The government had promised to curb inflation and create more employment opportunities. It had also promised the farmers to provide a fair price for their produce while labourers were assured increased wages,” said Chauhan.

However, none of the promises has been fulfilled so far, he claimed.

Another CPIM leader Kuldeep Singh Tanwar alleged that ever since the BJP government has come to power in the state, inflation and unemployment have only escalated while the farm sector plunged into crisis.

The HP government has pushed the state into a “debt trap” of more than ₹62,000 crore while its “anti-people policies” have led to a rise in the cost of living, water, electricity, public transport, education, and health in these four years, he added.

He said the government has reduced spending under the public distribution system due to which it has become difficult for the common man to make both ends meet.

The CPIM leaders also said that the attacks on women, Dalits and other socially weaker sections have increased in the state during the BJP rule. They said the CPIM will continue the movement against the “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-people policies”.