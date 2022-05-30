BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. He again raised the issue, accusing the BJP government of dilly dallying in handing over 16 acre land in Rohtak’s Paharawar village to the community’s education trust.
Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia.
Sharma slammed the present government for ‘deliberately’ delaying allotment of the land.
“I am not playing any politics by raising this issue. The demand is reasonable,” he said.
“The Haryana CM said Arvind Sharma is not part of the government and does not know that government works take time,” he said.
“I think an MP is also an integral part of a government. And he too faces criticism for working of the government. I want to tell the CM that we have worked with governments in the past as well,” he said, adding that the issue is being delayed without any reason and should be sorted soon.
MP Bhatia faces protest
BJP’s Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community. They interrupted him, alleging that the state government is discriminating against them.
The protesting members reached near the stage and took mike from the MP.
Supporters of both the MPs exchanged heated arguments and Arvind Sharma had to intervene to pacify the protesters.
Bhatia urged the gathering not to get divided on the basis of caste and assured that the said land will remain with the Brahmin community or he will leave politics.
“I will travel across Haryana to collect funds for construction of educational institutions to be built in Pahrawar,” he added.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
Haryana will soon witness a huge political storm: Kejriwal at Kurukshetra rally
Sounding the poll bugle ahead of next month's MC elections in Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people of Haryana to give him 'one chance' to bring change in the lives of the 'aam aadmi', saying Haryana will soon witness a big political storm. Addressing a public rally, 'Ab Badlega Haryana' I Kurukshetra, Kejriwal promises to improve education, health and infrastructure in the state by eliminating corruption.
