BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP

BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. He again raised the issue, accusing the BJP government of dilly dallying in handing over 16 acre land in Rohtak’s Paharawar village to the community’s education trust.

Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia.

Sharma slammed the present government for ‘deliberately’ delaying allotment of the land.

“I am not playing any politics by raising this issue. The demand is reasonable,” he said.

“The Haryana CM said Arvind Sharma is not part of the government and does not know that government works take time,” he said.

“I think an MP is also an integral part of a government. And he too faces criticism for working of the government. I want to tell the CM that we have worked with governments in the past as well,” he said, adding that the issue is being delayed without any reason and should be sorted soon.

MP Bhatia faces protest

BJP’s Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community. They interrupted him, alleging that the state government is discriminating against them.

The protesting members reached near the stage and took mike from the MP.

Supporters of both the MPs exchanged heated arguments and Arvind Sharma had to intervene to pacify the protesters.

Bhatia urged the gathering not to get divided on the basis of caste and assured that the said land will remain with the Brahmin community or he will leave politics.

“I will travel across Haryana to collect funds for construction of educational institutions to be built in Pahrawar,” he added.