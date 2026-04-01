BJP govt delivering on commitments in time-bound manner, says CM Saini

In a direct attack on the opposition Congress, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday alleged that promises made by the Congress during the elections are ‘confined to dustbin’ whereas the BJP fulfilled all its commitments made with people in a transparent and time-bound manner. The CM said that the BJP had promised 217 commitments ahead of 2024 assembly polls, of which 60 are completed and work is going on to complete the remaining 157 promises. (HT Photo)

Addressing the ‘Unnat Sinchai Utsav’ rally held at Bhiwani’s Tosham assembly segment, the CM said that the BJP government has presented a delivery-oriented governance model, where promises are fulfilled with commitment and higher speed.

Recalling the contribution of irrigation minister Shruti Choudhry’s grandfather Bansi Lal, former CM and her father Surender Singh, CM Saini said that at the time of Haryana’s formation, visionary leadership had already laid the foundation of development-oriented governance in the State.

Saini said that Chaudhary Bansi Lal had envisioned greenery in the sandy terrain of Tosham-Loharu region and transformed that vision into reality by developing a world-class lift irrigation canal system nearly five decades ago.

“Due to his efforts, canal water reached this arid region for the first time, bringing a historic transformation in agriculture, drinking water availability, and livelihoods,” the CM added.

The CM said that the BJP had promised 217 commitments ahead of 2024 assembly polls, of which 60 are completed and work is going on to complete the remaining 157 promises. “In the last eleven and half-year of BJP rule in Haryana, a total of 285 announcements were done for Tosham assembly segment, out of which 258 have been completed, while the remaining are in progress,” the CM added.

The CM announced that the state government has decided to establish an Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Tosha and E-Bhoomi portal will be opened soon, enabling farmers to voluntarily register their land for the project.

‘Farmers’ welfare highest priority’

The CM said that Haryana is procuring all 24 crops at minimum support price (MSP). He said procurement arrangements are fully transparent and streamlined. Saini said that wheat procurement will begin from April 1, with full preparedness for the rabi procurement season.

The CM said that 2,500 trained patwaris will be deployed across Haryana to strengthen land records, revenue administration and farmer-related services. He said he understands farmers’ challenges personally as he comes from a farming background, especially during natural calamities. He informed that over the last 11 years, the state government has provided ₹16,160 crore as compensation and insurance assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.