BJP govt failed on all fronts in Himachal: HPCC chief Rathore

Congress state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore addressing media in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 10:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Launching a stinging attack on the BJP-led state government, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, on Thursday termed the Jai Ram Thakur regime a utter failure on all fronts.

Addressing a press conference here, Rathore challenged the state government to list at least one promise made in the ‘vision’ document during 2017 assembly polls that it has fulfilled in the last four years.

“This government has done nothing for the people of the state and when general assembly elections are drawing closer, chief minister is making populist announcement without budgetary provisions and at a time when the state is under debt burden of 65,000 crore,” alleged Rathore.

He said the announcements made by Jai Ram on the statehood day was an election stunt to project his government has “pro-people and pro-employee”.

The Congress president said that the announcement of providing free electricity up to 60 units was not adequate and should be increased to 100 units as Himachal is a major power generating state.

He alleged that the central government also did not provide help of a single penny to the state during the testing times.

He said that the BJP never talks about rising inflation and unemployment. He said that cement which is being manufactured in the state is being sold at higher prices as compared to the neighbouring states.

Rathore also questioned the quality of ration being provided at fair price shops under PDS.

“This is betrayal of people of the state and the government is playing dangerously with the health of the people,” he alleged.

