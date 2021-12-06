BJP leader offered me money, cabinet berth to join party: Mann

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed a senior BJP leader offered him money and a place in the Union cabinet to join the saffron party ahead of the state assembly polls next year.

Addressing the media, the Sangrur MP asserted that he could not be bought with money or anything else.

Without naming anyone, Mann claimed the senior BJP leader contacted him four days ago and asked him, “Mann sahab, what would you take to join the BJP?” He alleged that he was also asked if “you need money”.

The AAP leader further claimed that he was told that if he joined the BJP, he would be made a Union cabinet minister.

“I told him (BJP leader) that I am on a mission not on commission,” said Mann, the AAP’s lone MP from Punjab.

Mann said he told the BJP leader that there might be others “whom you could buy”.

When asked to name the BJP leader, he said he would disclose it when the time comes. The AAP leader claimed the BJP has no base in Punjab.

BJP leaders were not allowed to enter villages and faced anger from farmers over the farm laws that were repealed by the government last week.

BJP dares Mann to name BJP leader

Taking exception to Bhagwant Mann’s allegations BJP’s state unit general secretary Subhash Sharma dared him to name the leader who offered him money and cabinet berth.

Sharma alleged that Mann’s statement was a desperate attempt to revive his position as his own party is sidelining him. “Mann is in touch with many Congress leaders and is soon leaving AAP,” he added.

“It is the characteristic of AAP to speak lies and then end up apologising in the court,” said Sharma, adding that BJP in Punjab does not require certification from Mann.