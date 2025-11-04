BJP MLA lodges police complaint after woman alleges harassment

Hours after the video of a woman accusing him of harassment was shared on social media on Sunday, Churah BJP MLA Hans Raj, 42, lodged a complaint against her at Tissa police station in Chamba district, police said on Monday. Taking cognizance of the video of a woman accusing Churah BJP MLA of harassing her shared on social media, on Sunday, the state women’s commission has sought a report from the Chamba police. (File)

Police said that the MLA has sought a probe into the matter. The legislator has denied the allegations by the woman, who had accused him of sending her obscene messages last year also.

Hans Raj, a three-time MLA, termed the allegations politically motivated and aimed at disturbing communal harmony as the woman, who claimed the MLA was threatening her family, belongs to a minority community.

The woman had lodged a complaint against the MLA last year only to withdraw it later.

In the video, she alleged that some people tried to defame her by saying that she took money to level the allegations against the MLA. She claimed that she was pressured to withdraw her complaint.

Himachal women’s commission seeks report

A complaint has also been received from the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) based on the video, and the association has called for an investigation

Himachal women’s commission chairperson Vidya Negi said she has sought a report from the Chamba superintendent of police (SP) and she has also been forwarded the complaint by the AIDWA to the Chamba SP for investigation.

“We have asked the SP that considering the serious allegations the matter be investigated at ground zero and a report be filed before the commission,” she said.

She added, “The woman has alleged a threat to her family and her. We have also asked the SP to look into this and provide protection.”

AIDWA on Monday submitted a memorandum to the state women’s commission regarding the matter.

Through the memorandum, the women’s association demanded immediate and strict action against the BJP MLA. “AIDWA demands an impartial investigation into the woman’s case and the strictest possible action against the culprits. Police protection should be provided to the woman and her family, and the MLA’s membership in the Assembly should be revoked,” said AIDWA state secretary Falma Chauhan.

CPI(M) reacts over disconnection of water supply to girl’s house

Rakesh Singha, former CPI (M) MLA from Theog, met with Anju Sharma, engineer-in-chief of the water power department on Monday to talk about the issue of halting the water supply to girl’s house and asked the Churah chief engineer to restore the same within a day and send the report.

Singha said, “The failure to provide basic amenities based on religion, caste, region, race, or gender reflects the biased functioning of the system and administration. This is a direct violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality. It also violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life. In a state like Himachal, which has consistently held high social standards and standards, disrupting or not providing water is inhumane and condemnable.”

With PTI inputs