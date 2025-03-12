BJP MLAs mock each other in assembly

Two ruling BJP lawmakers from Haryana got involved in a slanging match on Tuesday, making unpleasant remarks about each other, during the discussion on governor’s address in the state assembly. Congress MLA, Raghuvir Singh Kadian told the assembly Speaker that he will have to bring order in the House. (HT File)

The unsavoury verbal exchange between BJP MLAs, Ram Kumar Gautam and Arvind Sharma, who is also a minister, was, however, expunged by the Speaker from the proceedings of the House.

The two Brahmin leaders were given party tickets from Jat dominated Gohana and Safidon assembly constituencies in 2024 assembly polls. Both are party hoppers having changed loyalties over the years and were claimants for a ministerial berth as per caste and region-based allocation.

The argument between the two BJP MLA started after co-operation minister, Arvind Sharma who is an MLA from Gohana praised the famous jalebi of Gohana and also announced to host a jalebi party on Monday. Gautam who is a BJP MLA from Safidon, however, expressed his reservations over the quality of jalebis prepared in Gohana. The minister then snapped at Gautam and made a rather objectionable remark about his BJP colleague inviting strong objection from Gautam. The Safidon MLA, however, did not stop at this and made certain remarks about Sharma to which the latter clarified later.

Congress MLA, Raghuvir Singh Kadian told the assembly Speaker that he will have to bring order in the House. “You say that Vidhan Sabha is a temple. There is a need to bring order in the House,” Kadian said. Former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda also demanded expunction of the entire verbal exchange between Gautam and Sharma.

Earlier, Congress MLA from Rohtak, Bharat Bhushan Batra objected to co-operation minister, Arvind Sharma being allowed by the Speaker to take part in the discussion on governor’s address. Soon after Sharma had finished his address, the Congress MLA told the Speaker that as per the Rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Haryana legislative assembly, the chief minister or a minister have a general right to explain the position of the government at the end of the discussion on the Governor’s address irrespective of the fact that she or her has previously taken part in the discussion or not.

Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan, however, defended his decision to allow the minister to speak on the Governor’s address saying that the Rules allowed for it. “The Rule is very clear. It is a well thought out decision of the Chair,” Kalyan said.

Speaking on the Governor’s address, Congress MLA from Thanesar, Ashok Arora said that the Governor’s address was disappointing as it did not outline a roadmap of government’s plans. Arora said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide good education and health facilities, employment opportunities and security to the people. However, these are missing in Haryana today, Arora said. Congress MLA from Badli, Kuldeep Vats said that unemployment has seen a three-fold increase during the BJP rule. Vats said during the last ten years of the BJP rule in the state, a number of scams like the registry scam and liquor scam took place. First time Congress MLA from Mullana, Pooja Chaudhary said that three fourth population was living below the poverty line. If the policies of the government were right, the income of the poor and not their numbers would have doubled.