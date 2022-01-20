BJP multiplied farmers’ woes, not their income: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “failing the farmers”, stating that the DNA of the Modi government is “anti-farmer and anti-labourer”.

Releasing a booklet on the issues and challenges of farming community titled “Aamdani na hui doguni, dard sau guna” (income has not doubled but pain increased a hundred times), Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the poor, labour and farming class of the country had voted, relying on Modi Ji’s promises, but he betrayed them. “They (PM and BJP) have attacked the farmers, in whose hands the fortune of nation lies and the country will never forgive them,” he said at a press conference. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present.

Surjewala said that it has been six years since Modi had promised the farmers of the country at his rally in Bareilly on February 28, 2016, that he would double the farmers’ income by 2022. “Now, it is 2022 and the income has not doubled, the pain has definitely increased several folds,” he said before listing the anti-farmer steps of the NDA government at the Centre.

Sidhu, while speaking on his Punjab model on agriculture, said that everybody tries to do politics on farm issues, but no one has given a road map for resurrection. “There are many things that the state government can do, but sadly in the last 25 years no significant policy has been introduced to promote diversification and to increase farmers’ income,” he said, giving the mantra of “grow what you eat”.

The PPCC chief said that in this politics of mudslinging and focus on freebies, the real issues are getting forgotten. “We need new “Farm Revolution 2.0” backed by good policies where farmer and small industry will come together,” he said, promising MSP on dal, oilseeds and maize with the government procuring, processing and marketing these through cooperatives and corporations.

“Under the Punjab model, the government will pay half the wages of labour working in farms up to 5 acres. Logic is to give subsidy in the hands of farm labour, small farmer families, incentivise crop diversification and labour-intensive cultivation,” he said.