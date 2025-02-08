BJP names in-charges for Haryana civic body polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (Haryana unit) chief Mohan Lal Badoli on Friday announced the names of the in-charges for the upcoming municipal corporation, municipal council and municipal committee elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (Haryana unit) chief Mohan Lal Badoli on Friday announced the names of the in-charges for the upcoming municipal corporation, municipal council and municipal committee elections. (HT File)

Former Haryana minister Manish Grover has been given charge of Faridabad municipal corporation, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala is in-charge for Gurugram municipal corporation, former minister and ex-speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar for Hisar municipal corporation, former urban local bodies minister and ex Hisar MLA Kamal Gupta has been appointed in-charge of Karnal municipal corporation, Vedpal in Rohtak and former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia for Yamunanagar municipal corporation.

BJP’s senior leader Jawahar Saini has been made in-charge for Sonepat municipal corporation and former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal for Ambala municipal corporation. The by-poll for the mayoral post is necessitated in Ambala and Sonepat as the sitting mayors Shakti Rani Sharma and Nikhil Madan had won the Haryana assembly polls from Kalka and Sonepat constituencies respectively.

Badoli has appointed Ashok Gujjar as in-charge for Ambala Sadar municipal council, former MLA Deepak Mangla for Pataudi Jatauli municipal council in Gurugram, former minister Subhash Sudha for Sirsa and former transport minister Aseem Goel for Thanesar municipal council in Kurukshetra.

The Haryana State Election Commission (SEC) had announced that general elections will be held on March 2 in seven out of 11 municipal corporations, four out of 22 municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees across the state. The polling for Panipat municipal corporation will be held on March 9 and the counting of votes of all the MCs, including Panipat, councils and other committees will be held on March 12.