BJP national president Nadda to visit Ludhiana on May 14

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Ludhiana on May 14 as part of his one-day visit.

Confirming this, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma said Nadda will reach Ludhiana on Saturday, where he will attend the convention organised by the party and interact with BJP workers.

Sharma said the BJP is fully prepared for the municipal corporation elections and the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls.

He put an end to the rumours of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and said the BJP will not enter into any alliance with SAD at any cost.

“The BJP has always followed coalition dharma but the Akali Dal has broken the alliance for its personal interests,” said Sharma.

While condemning the tying of the Khalistan flags banner on the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha Complex at Tapovan in Dharamsala on Sunday, Sharma said anti-national elements led by Khalistani ideologue Gurpatwant Singh Pannu are trying to push the region, and particularly Punjab, into the dark days of militancy.

Ashwani Sharma also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann of pushing the state into anarchy. The violence in Patiala was an example of how badly AAP has failed in maintaining law and over in the state, he added.