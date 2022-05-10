BJP national president Nadda to visit Ludhiana on May 14
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Ludhiana on May 14 as part of his one-day visit.
Confirming this, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma said Nadda will reach Ludhiana on Saturday, where he will attend the convention organised by the party and interact with BJP workers.
Sharma said the BJP is fully prepared for the municipal corporation elections and the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls.
He put an end to the rumours of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and said the BJP will not enter into any alliance with SAD at any cost.
“The BJP has always followed coalition dharma but the Akali Dal has broken the alliance for its personal interests,” said Sharma.
While condemning the tying of the Khalistan flags banner on the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha Complex at Tapovan in Dharamsala on Sunday, Sharma said anti-national elements led by Khalistani ideologue Gurpatwant Singh Pannu are trying to push the region, and particularly Punjab, into the dark days of militancy.
Ashwani Sharma also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann of pushing the state into anarchy. The violence in Patiala was an example of how badly AAP has failed in maintaining law and over in the state, he added.
-
AAP government to restore glory of all 12,560 villages of Punjab: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday announced that after the campaign to free panchayat lands from illegal encroachment, the encroachments on the link roads and unpaved roads of the state would also be released. Dhaliwal visited a progressive village Ransinh Kalan in Moga district to see the development works being carried out there. He appealed to the squatters to vacate the panchayat lands themselves.
-
2 held with RDX-packed IED were paid ₹30,000
TARN TARAN: Two bike-borne men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX at Tarn Taran's Naushehra Pannuan village on Sunday were paid ₹30,000 for transporting it to Ajnala town in Amritsar, said police on Monday.
-
SC directs holding of HCS (judicial branch) mains exam 2021 from May 20
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the holding of mains examination of the Haryana Civil Service (judicial branch), 2021, from May 20. A bench of justice Vineet Saran and justice J K Maheshwari passed the order after the advocates appearing on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Public Service Commission informed that the exams can be held on the said dates.
-
SAD demands cancellation of knowledge sharing agreements between Punjab & Delhi
A delegation of the Mohali unit of Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to the Punjab governor with the deputy commissioner demanding that the knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi be cancelled. They alleged that Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has taken control of the Punjab government from the back door through this agreement.
-
Sidhu meets Mann, lauds him for being ‘down to earth, receptive’
Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann to share his recipe for revival of Punjab, income generation and curbing mafias and lauded him for being “down to earth” and “receptive” to his suggestions even though the ruling Aam Aadmi Party played down the meeting.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics