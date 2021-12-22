BJP policies are always anti-farmer, Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Rathore

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Tuesday slammed the state BJP government for being indifferent towards the farmers, who were facing problem due to unavailability of insecticides, fungicides and fertilisers.

He was speaking while leading Jan-Jagaran march against the rising inflation in Kumarsain of Theog assembly segment.

Terming the state and central governments “anti-farmer and anti-horticulturist”, Rathore said that the BJP regime has failed on every front.

“It has failed to control the rising inflation and unemployment,” he said, adding that BJP government’s policies are always anti-farmer.

He said that the Modi-led centre government was selling off big enterprises of the country when lakhs of people are employed. “It is trying to hand over the country’s economy to a handful of PM’s crony friends,” said Rathore.

He said the country is not safe today and the control is slowly going into the hands of the capitalists.

Rathore called upon the people to unite and come forward against the anti-people policies of the BJP. He said the main objective of Congress’ Jan Chetna Yatra is also to make people aware of these anti-people policies of BJP.

Taking a dig at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government, Rathore said that time was drawing closer when the people of the state will throw hopeless regime out of power in next assembly elections.