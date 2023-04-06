Opposition stages walkout in Himachal assembly over reduction in Shimla MC wards

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged a walkout from the House of the state assembly amid uproar over the state government’s move to reduce the number of wards in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) from 41 to 34.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, other BJP leaders staging a walkout at the Himachal assembly in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protest came a day after the state government passed the Municipal Corporation Shimla (Amendment) Bill on the previous day in the absence of the opposition.

BJP’s Randhir Sharma raised the issue after the Question Hour, said bringing a Bill to reduce the number of wards when the elections have been announced was against the rules. Notably, the previous BJP-led government had increased the number of wards as per the rules. The state government is using the powers of the State Election Commission, Sharma said, while also opposing the change in the criteria for the reserving wards for Scheduled Castes by the cabinet.

Speaking on the same, leader of opposition Jairam Thakur accused the government of rigging voter lists to win the civic body elections and said the government has enrolled 11,000 voters overnight. He added that the government had taken over the election commission’s duty and its autonomy had been diluted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur alleged that the government changed the rules thrice on March 14, March 25 and March 30 to win the SMC election. He said the government has reserved such wards for women, which had the least number of women voters.

Refuting the allegations of the opposition, parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said if the opposition was so concerned they should have stayed and discussed the issue in the House instead of staging a walkout. He said the opposition is not serious about the discussion in the House.

Chauhan said the government has brought ordinances and bills within the ambit of the law, adding that it was the right of the government to bring the bill and the opposition cannot interfere with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Opposition doesn’t like good work’

Echoing that the changes were made under the purview of the law, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the opposition does not like good work.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also questioned the previous government’s failure to conduct the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections on time. He said the BJP had in fact anticipated its defeat and was looking to create hurdles in the elections.

Bill for welfare of orphans to be discussed today

A day before the end of the budget session, the government also placed two new bills in the Vidhan Sabha. Of these, one concerns Sukh Ashray Yojana and the other is related to underground water. The bills will be discussed on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu proposed the Himachal Pradesh Sukhashraya (Care, Protection and Self-Reliance of the Children of the State) Act 2023, under which state spending ₹272 crore annually on providing orphan children with a place to stay, shelter, food, clothing, care and education etc. till the age of 27.

The scheme is proposed to cover orphans, those with medical issues or those having faced abuse. Apart from giving them clothing allowance, and festival allowance, the state government will get them inter- or intra-state tours. A recurring deposit account will be opened for such children to be maintained by the state.

They will be provided education till the age of 23 as well as skill training allowances. After 18, the state will also help them with self-employment. Orphans without land will also be assisted with 3 biswa government land.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the details placed in the assembly, the state government will set up an initial fund of ₹101 crore as a fixed deposit and its interest will be spent for the care of orphans.

The state also plans to remove the provision of five-year imprisonment for violators of the Ground Water Act. The Himachal Pradesh Ground Water Amendment Bill 2023 was tabled by deputy CM and Jal Shakti minister Mukesh Agnihotri placed the bill on Wednesday and will be discussed on Thursday.

According to the amendment, section 21 will be altered to do away with the imprisonment and punishment will be limited to the ₹10 lakh fine already in place.

The Ground Water Act had been enacted on the recommendation of the Central Ground Water Authority and the Himachal Pradesh high court in a bid to stop the commercial use of underground water and reduce the cases of water pollution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cabinet approvals

The cabinet, meanwhile, approved the draft of the Sukhashraya Bill on Tuesday. The law department readied the same overnight and it was put on supplementary business. The social justice and empowerment minister will be the chairperson of the state-level committee of Sukh Ashray Yojana, which will meet at least once in six months. The district-level committee will be headed by the DC and meet at least once in three months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON