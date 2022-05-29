BJP to go solo in upcoming civic body polls: Dhankar

Giving a jolt to its junior alliance partner Jannayak Janata party (JJP), the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) Haryana unit on Saturday has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections alone.

After holding Haryana BJP’s state executive meeting in Hisar, party’s Haryana unit president OP Dhankar interacted with the media. Dhankar said they held the party’s state executive meeting in which they discussed going alone in the upcoming civic bodies polls.

“We have decided to go alone for civic polls. We will pitch our candidates on symbol for municipal council polls and our district units will decide on pitching candidates on symbol for municipal committee polls,” Dhankar said.

“The party’s district units will decide whether to contest the municipal committees election and wards’ elections on symbol or not. If the district unit wants to contest the municipal committee or ward poll on party symbol, we will allot symbol to them,” Dhankar added.

JJP secretary general Digvijay Singh Chautala had earlier claimed that they will contest the civic body polls in alliance with BJP. But BJP’s decision to go solo in the MC polls is a major jolt to the junior partner in the coalition government in state.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana on party symbol and the candidates will be announced after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s May 29 Kurukshetra rally. INLD has also decided to contest the president post on party symbol.

Main Opposition, Congress is yet to decide whether to contest on party symbol or not.

Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said they need to contest the civic body polls on party symbol.

Elections to 93 urban bodies of Haryana municipal corporation are set to take place on June 19. The polls will be held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. The polls will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 22.

CM inaugurates development projects

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated development projects worth ₹56. 73 crore.

“MLAs, MPs and party leaders had discussed the names of Rajya Sabha nominees and these names will be discussed with the central leadership,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma slammed the chief minister again. Interacting with the media on the sidelines of BJP’s state meeting in Hisar, Sharma said Khattar has been dividing the society on caste lines.

“Brahmins are facing discrimination in this government and the CM is dividing the society,” he added.