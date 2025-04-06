BJP to shift state headquarters to P’kula: Badoli

BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli said that the party’s main office will be shifted to Panchkula from Rohtak because of the presence of party leaders more in Chandigarh, adding the party offices in Rohtak and Gurugram will be continued. Addressing media persons here, Badoli said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport at Hisar and lay the foundation stone of a new unit of thermal power plant in Yamunanagar on April 14. (HT FIle)

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) senior leaders, including chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and party’s state chief Mohan Lal Badoli attended a meeting at party’s state headquarters here, to discuss preparations for the proposed visit of Prime minister Narendra Modi in the state on April 14.

Addressing media persons here, Badoli said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport at Hisar and lay the foundation stone of a new unit of thermal power plant in Yamunanagar on April 14.

“The Prime Minister will address a gathering in Hisar and then he will hold another public meeting in Yamunanagar. The first flight from Hisar will be for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

The BJP state chief said that they have also discussed making active members of the party in all 90 assembly segments and they will form a unit at each 377 mandals across the state on April 8 and 9.

Badoli further said that the party has planned to launch a campaign ‘Gaun Chalen’ from April 10 to 12 and during these three days party workers will visit 6,225 village panchayats in the state and interact with people.

“On April 13, the party workers will clean statues of BR Ambedkar across the state and the next day, the statues will be garlanded,” he added.