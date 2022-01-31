Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP trying to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology: Ghulam Ahmed Mir
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Sunday claimed that the BJP was trying to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology
Leading party leaders here to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Chowk, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir recalled the great contributions of Mahatma Gandhi in India’s freedom struggle. He claimed that the BJP was trying to remove Gandhi’s ideology. (ANI Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Sunday claimed that the BJP was trying to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology.

Leading party leaders here to pay tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Chowk, Satwari, he recalled the great contributions of Mahatma Gandhi in India’s freedom struggle.

“The entire world learns from the philosophy of Gandhi which has awakened the world and taught everyone to live in co-existence. However, some forces in this country were and are against his philosophy. The ideology and philosophy that killed Gandhi have to be defeated to keep this country united and maintain peace and harmony,” he said in an indirect reference to the BJP.

“Congress workers and every right-thinking citizen has to strengthen the philosophy of Gandhi to defeat the radical forces,” he added.

Mir also regretted that the home ministry’s order regarding observing martyrs’ day on Sunday, “deliberately” omitted the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the list.

“It shows the respect of the present government towards Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

Working president of the JKPCC Raman Bhalla said Gandhi was an institution and a philosophy, which can’t be killed, though he was assassinated on this day in 1948 physically.

“The philosophy of Gandhi is more relevant today and the philosophy that killed Gandhi has to be defeated and killed to live in peace and harmony in this country,” he said.

