BJP using central agencies to defame me, my party: Punjab CM Channi
chandigarh news

BJP using central agencies to defame me, my party: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says he would have been a good person had he ordered to open fire at protesters on the day of PM Modi’s state visit
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressing a gathering on Tuesday.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Tarn Taran/gurdaspur/patiala

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Union government was using central agencies to defame him and his party during the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

The statement comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh aka Honey received 10 crore in lieu of facilitating illegal sand mining operations and transfer-postings of officials.

Addressing an election rally in support of Khadoor Sahib MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki at Naurangabad village, Channi, who was announced as the Congress’ CM candidate, said, “Had I ordered to open fire at the protesting farmers or canecharge them on the day of the Prime Minister’s Punjab visit, I would have been a good person. Why would I work against my own people?”

Slamming the Akali Dal, the CM said, “The fight is for the state’s prosperity. People like (SAD president) Sukhbir Singh Badal and (former minister) Bikram Majithia brought the mafia to the state during their 10-years in government. They ruined the Punjab youth.”

Channi said during his 111-day government, he took a bold decision on former Bikram Majithia, “It came to the fore during the SAD regime that Majithia was involved in a drug racket, but no action was taken. After this, Amarinder Singh became CM, but he too colluded with the SAD. When I became CM, I ordered a case against Majithia. Now he will go to jail.”

Counting his government’s “achievements” in the last three months, he said, “Our government waived pending electricity bills, besides reducing power tariffs. We also reduced the prices of fuel. We bought a law waving pending water bills.”

Channi said if Congress comes to power, the state government’s scholarship scheme would be extended. “Scholarship for backward classes (BC) students will also be launched. We will not allow any mafia to run in the state. The buses and hotels of the Badals will not be allowed to flourish.”

Channi also addressed rallies in Dera Baba Nanak and Bhoa constituencies in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts in support of cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Joginder Pal Singh.

At a rally in Patiala, Channi accused Amarinder of not only ignoring the state but also his home turf.

