Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP will give Punjab a road map of progress, says party’s Punjab chief
chandigarh news

BJP will give Punjab a road map of progress, says party’s Punjab chief

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the opposition parties should refrain from making announcements of freebies, which the state revenue cannot fund
BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday said the party will not indulge in false promises, and will give the state a road map of progress and opportunity.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said the opposition parties should refrain from making announcements of freebies, which the state revenue cannot fund.

“Unfortunately, political parties are making whirlwind tours of the election-bound state and trying to woo the voters. The competition between the AAP, Congress and SAD has reached a crescendo where honestly one regrets to admit that the level of politics has stooped to a new low,” rued Sharma.

Attacking Kejriwal for trying to mislead the public, Sharma said, “The so-called ‘model school’ model touted by Kejriwal is a farce, as one needs to ask him how many schools in Delhi are without principals, teachers and requisite infrastructure.”

“The BJP will not merely come out with a manifesto, it will have a commitment plan, where progress and equal opportunity for every citizen will be primary duty of the government. Politics of announcements needs to stop. Statesmanship to bring Punjab back to its glory is needed,” said Sharma.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP