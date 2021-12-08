Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP will give Punjab a road map of progress, says party’s Punjab chief
chandigarh news

BJP will give Punjab a road map of progress, says party’s Punjab chief

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the opposition parties should refrain from making announcements of freebies, which the state revenue cannot fund
BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma. (HT Photo)
BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday said the party will not indulge in false promises, and will give the state a road map of progress and opportunity.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said the opposition parties should refrain from making announcements of freebies, which the state revenue cannot fund.

“Unfortunately, political parties are making whirlwind tours of the election-bound state and trying to woo the voters. The competition between the AAP, Congress and SAD has reached a crescendo where honestly one regrets to admit that the level of politics has stooped to a new low,” rued Sharma.

Attacking Kejriwal for trying to mislead the public, Sharma said, “The so-called ‘model school’ model touted by Kejriwal is a farce, as one needs to ask him how many schools in Delhi are without principals, teachers and requisite infrastructure.”

“The BJP will not merely come out with a manifesto, it will have a commitment plan, where progress and equal opportunity for every citizen will be primary duty of the government. Politics of announcements needs to stop. Statesmanship to bring Punjab back to its glory is needed,” said Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out