BJP will give Punjab a road map of progress, says party’s Punjab chief

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday said the party will not indulge in false promises, and will give the state a road map of progress and opportunity.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said the opposition parties should refrain from making announcements of freebies, which the state revenue cannot fund.

“Unfortunately, political parties are making whirlwind tours of the election-bound state and trying to woo the voters. The competition between the AAP, Congress and SAD has reached a crescendo where honestly one regrets to admit that the level of politics has stooped to a new low,” rued Sharma.

Attacking Kejriwal for trying to mislead the public, Sharma said, “The so-called ‘model school’ model touted by Kejriwal is a farce, as one needs to ask him how many schools in Delhi are without principals, teachers and requisite infrastructure.”

“The BJP will not merely come out with a manifesto, it will have a commitment plan, where progress and equal opportunity for every citizen will be primary duty of the government. Politics of announcements needs to stop. Statesmanship to bring Punjab back to its glory is needed,” said Sharma.