Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP will protect water rights of Punjab: Union jal shakti minister Shekhawat
chandigarh news

BJP will protect water rights of Punjab: Union jal shakti minister Shekhawat

People of Punjab will get justice as Centre is looking into these issues, says Union jal shakti minister and BJP’s Punjab poll incharge Gajendra Shekhawat
Union jal shakti minister and BJP’s Punjab’s election incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Union jal shakti minister and BJP’s Punjab’s election incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said their party will protect water rights of Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Shekhawat said their party-led government at the Centre will ensure that Punjab gets rights on its waters. “The people of Punjab will get justice. I myself am the jal shakti minister and we are looking into these issues. I can only tell you this much right now because of the poll code of conduct,” said Shekhawat.

The Centre is also aware of depleting water table in Punjab and acknowledges it as a big problem, said Shekhawat, who was accompanied by Union ministers Hardip Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi.

On charges levelled against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu by his sister, Shekhawat said he would not like to comment in someone’s personal life.

“But I can only tell you that a person who couldn’t remain loyal to a party that gave him so much, to his family and to his mother doesn’t deserve a chance,” he added.

Puri slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and said the BJP leadership was happy over ending relationship with its alliance partner in Punjab.

Jagmohan Singh Raju, who on Thursday took premature retirement as additional chief secretary in Tamil Nadu, also joined the BJP formally.

RELATED STORIES

He was announced party candidate from Amritsar East segment that is witnessing a high-profile contest between Navjot Sidhu and former Akali minister Bikram Majitha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP