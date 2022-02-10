Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP-JJP govt failed on all fronts, says Chautala, urges workers to strengthen INLD
BJP-JJP govt failed on all fronts, says Chautala, urges workers to strengthen INLD

Former Haryana chief minister and senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader OP Chautala has accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of failing to deliver on its promises and blamed it for rising corruption in government departments
Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala (HT File)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Former Haryana chief minister and senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader OP Chautala has accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of failing to deliver on its promises and blamed it for rising corruption in government departments.

Chautala was addressing a party workers’ meeting at Pundri in Kaithal district on Wednesday. He alleged that every section of society is suffering due to the “wrong policies” of the coalition government in state “which is dominated by a group of influential people”.

“Corruption is at its peak and there is nobody to address the grievances of the poor,” he said, reminding the gathering of the ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ initiative he had started during the INLD rule in Haryana.

He urged the party workers to help revive the INLD which is struggling since the rift in the Chautala family and formation of Jannayak Janta Party.

“We will provide jobs to youths and re-launch the ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ programme if INLD returns to power in state in the next assembly polls (due in 2024),” he added.

He alleged that the state government is planning a retrenchment in the old-age pension allowance and said the step will cost the government dearly.

