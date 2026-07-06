‘BJP’s tie-up is with people’: Saini rules out alliance for 2027 Punjab polls

Expressing confidence that the BJP will form its government in Punjab after the 2027 state polls, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the saffron camp will not enter into any alliance for the elections as its tie-up is with the people of the state.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated during a public rally in Jalandhar on Sunday. (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters after addressing a public meeting in Jalandhar, Saini also demanded that the Bhagwant Mann government issue a white paper on how many promises it made to the people of Punjab have been fulfilled.

“The BJP is going to form its government in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Saini said. Replying to a question, Saini said there will be no tie-ups with any party for next year’s Punjab polls.

“Our tie-up is with the people of Punjab. And the people of Punjab want the state to be strong and prosperous,” Saini said.

Asked if there is infighting in the Punjab Congress, Saini claimed such conflict is in the party’s DNA.

Hitting out at the present and past regimes in Punjab, Saini said, “Before elections, the Congress made tall promises to people, but it failed to deliver on them after coming to power. So, people ousted them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Later, the AAP came to power, but they also failed to fulfil the tall promises they made. They made 56 promises. I want to tell Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal to issue a white paper on how many promises they fulfilled.” “The AAP lied to people to seek their votes. Today, the youth of Punjab are struggling with drugs and unemployment,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Later, the AAP came to power, but they also failed to fulfil the tall promises they made. They made 56 promises. I want to tell Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal to issue a white paper on how many promises they fulfilled.” “The AAP lied to people to seek their votes. Today, the youth of Punjab are struggling with drugs and unemployment,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The promises made to the farmers have also not been fulfilled, he added.

“The people of Punjab now want a double-engine government in the state,” Saini claimed.

The Haryana chief minister earlier attended an event in Pathankot organised on the eve of the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a gathering there, Saini said, “Today, every section of society feels let down in Punjab. Promises of employment were made to the youth, but many young people are now trapped in drug addiction.

“Punjab’s farmers were promised prosperity and better returns, yet they continue to struggle for fair prices for their produce. In contrast, Haryana has become the first state in the country where all 24 crops are being procured at the minimum support price (MSP).” He also claimed the AAP made “grand promises” of financial assistance to women, which remained unfulfilled even after four years.

“In Haryana, women are being provided ₹2,100 per month,” Saini said.

The farmers, youth, mothers and sisters of Punjab will decide the direction and destiny of the state, Saini said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The BJP is seeking an opportunity to serve the people of Punjab. With the blessings of people, the state will once again become ‘Rangla Punjab’, which would be a true tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee and a strong foundation for a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Saini said. On Wednesday, the Punjab government officially rolled out the ‘ Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’, under which women from the general category will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000, while SC women will get ₹1,500.