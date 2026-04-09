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BKI terror module busted; 2 held with grenades, IED material: Punjab Police

BKI terror module busted; 2 held with grenades, IED material: Punjab Police

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Punjab Police on Thursday said that with the arrest of two operatives, it has busted an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International terror module preparing to commit high-impact terror attacks to disturb peace in the state.

BKI terror module busted; 2 held with grenades, IED material: Punjab Police

The arrested accused have been identified as Akash Masih and Jablaun, both residents of the Dulla Nangal area of Gurdaspur district.

Both have a criminal past, police said.

The arrests led to a significant recovery of arms and ammunition. This included five hand grenades, two special detonators, Improvised Explosive Device material entailing 1 kilogram of explosive packed with nails, push-to-talk timer with coder and decoder, 9-volt battery, one Baofeng walkie-talkie with cable, and trigger mechanism, they said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the module was busted in a joint operation by the Amritsar Rural Police, Gurdaspur Police, the Counter Intelligence Wing's State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar, and Central agencies.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sandeep Goel said preliminary investigations revealed that the ISI -backed terror module was being operated by foreign-based handlers.

He said an FIR was registered at Kalanaur police station in Gurdaspur under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BKI terror module busted; 2 held with grenades, IED material: Punjab Police
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BKI terror module busted; 2 held with grenades, IED material: Punjab Police
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