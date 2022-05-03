BKU (Charuni) reiterates demand for 500 bonus on wheat MSP

A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, on Monday held protests in Kurukshetra.

Farmers affiliated with BKU (Charuni) also gathered at the deputy commissioners’ offices in Ambala and Yamunanagar to protest over their pending demands.

District union presidents Malkit Singh and Sanju Gudiana handed over a memorandum of demands, addressed to the chief minister, to the respective district authorities.

Similar protests were also organised at Karnal and Kaithal districts.

The farmers’ demands include government increasing power supply to the agriculture sector, ₹500 bonus on wheat MSP, compensation to farmers whose crops and fodder were burnt in farm fires.

The farmers have also demanded the government to lift ban from sale and transportation of dry wheat fodder outside Haryana.

Addressing a gathering of farmers at Kurukshetra’s mini-secretariat, Charuni said the farmers are suffering as their crops are dying sue to lack of required power supply to the agriculture sector.

He accused the government of harassing the farmers by imposing a ban on fodder sale instead of providing relief to the farmers who are already facing problems due to poor yield.

He said they will continue their protests until their demands are accepted.