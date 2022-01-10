BKU (Ugrahan) rejects Rajewal’s appeal to contest Punjab elections

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), which has the largest support base of farmers in Punjab and holds sway in the Malwa belt, on Monday announced that it will not support the Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) in the Punjab assembly elections.

Rejecting the appeal by Rajewal, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said at a press conference in Chandigarh that his organisation will not contest the Punjab elections next month nor will it support or oppose the SSM.

The Punjab assembly election will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Ugrahan said that his organisation will, however, take part in a meeting convened by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on January 15 to discuss the issue of farm bodies taking the poll plunge along with other pending demands of the farmer outfits after the repeal of the three farm laws on November 19.

On Sunday, Rajewal had appealed to all farm bodies to stand united for the elections after eight farm organisations unequivocally opposed the entry of farmers into politics.

Rajewal also clarified that the SSM will go it alone and not form an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Punjab elections. His announcement came after a meeting of key constituents of the SSM, formed on December 25 with 19 of the 32 farm organisations that were part of the SKM.

The SSM chief said that a committee has been formed to look into aspects of forming an alliance with Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s party, the Samyukt Sangharsh Party, and said, “For alliance with (farmer leader) Chaduni’s party, we have formed a committee that will look into different aspects related to it.”

“This election would be different. The people of Punjab are with us. This is an agitation to save Punjab from political corruption,” Rajewal added.

