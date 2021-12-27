Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BKU's Gurnam Charuni mum on formation of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha
chandigarh news

BKU’s Gurnam Charuni mum on formation of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha

His outfit Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will work for the betterment of the oppressed classes, says Gurnam Singh Charuni of BKU Haryana
Senior farmer leader from Haryana Gurnam Singh Charuni
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:10 AM IST
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

A day after the formation of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front floated by 22 constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that spearheaded the agitation against the three farm laws, senior farmer leader from Haryana Gurnam Singh Charuni is yet to pick a side.

Nearly a fortnight back, on December 18, Charuni had formed his own party, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and announced to contest on all 117 seats in Punjab.

On Sunday, he was in Yamunanagar to address public meetings for the first time after the agitation on the Delhi borders was lifted. During an event at Karkoli village of Pratap Nagar area, he told the gathering as how his party will work in favour of the “oppressed classes” but remained silent on the formation of SSM.

“Our party will have members from all genders and ages. We are clear that we will end capitalism and provide equal resources to citizens to lead a comfortable life,” the farmer leader told the reporters.

Rakesh Bains, spokesperson of Charuni-led BKU faction, said the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will explore options in Punjab as the election process unfolds in future.

On any alliance with SSM or any other party, Bains said, “We have no enmity with any farm group or SSM. But one thing is sure that we won’t go along with any traditional party that has already ruined the country.”

In Ambala, home minister Anil Vij took a dig at the formation of SSM, saying that every citizen had the right to contest polls but “there are political ambitions of the farm leaders who kept the agitation going for too long”.

