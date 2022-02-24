Blackout in Chandigarh: Health services remain crippled for second day

Until power was restored later in the evening, medical services were severely affected across Chandigarh for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Not only government hospitals, even private facilities had to turn down new admissions and appointments for medical tests.

At the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, power went out on Tuesday night and was restored only at 5am on Wednesday, forcing hospital authorities to shift the supply to generators to ensure undisrupted emergency services.

“As we had no power supply for the entire night and in view of the uncertainty over the power crisis, we were forced to postpone the scheduled elective surgeries for the second day. We had only limited generator backup for day time, so we decided to prioritise patients in emergency wards and labour room,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Even at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, several elective surgeries were postponed for patients’ safety and to not to overload the system.

“While an average of 35 elective surgeries are performed at GMCH-32 daily, the number was cut down to 15 on Tuesday and 14 on Wednesday. We are expecting no power cuts on Thursday and if things will be normal, we will start conducting more surgeries from Thursday,” said Dr Sudhir Garg, hospital’s medical superintendent.

The emergency surgeries and OPD services continued as routine.

Meanwhile, no services were affected at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

However, patients at civil hospitals, dispensaries, and health and wellness centres continued to face harassment due to internet and computer breakdowns.