Blast outside police post in Amritsar triggers panic

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 04, 2025 07:32 AM IST

This was tenth such incident in a series of explosions that have rocked police installations in Punjab since November last year.

Another blast targeting police installations in Punjab rocked Amritsar on Monday.

People gather around the spot marked by a suspected hand grenade outside a police station in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)
People gather around the spot marked by a suspected hand grenade outside a police station in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)

The blast took place around 8.20pm at a non-operational police chowki near the Fatehgarh Churian bypass triggering panic, officials familiar with the development said.

According to eyewitnesses, an explosive device may have been thrown from a flyover, resulting in damage to the road. A grenade trigger was also recovered from the scene.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who reached the spot, ruled out a grenade attack. “We are investigating the matter and examining the crime scene. We can provide definitive information only after the investigation is complete.”

On January 9, an explosion took place at Gumtala police post, around 2km from the Fatehgarh Churian bypass. Initially, the police attributed this to a car radiator burst. But Punjab Police’s SSOC, Amritsar, later confirmed it as a grenade attack and claimed to have dismantled a Pak-ISI-backed narco-terror module. This module was allegedly operated by US-based Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passian, and notorious US-based drug smuggler Sarwan Bhola. Two persons were arrested in connection with the grenade attack on the Gumtala police post.

The pattern of attacks began on November 23 when an IED was discovered outside the Ajnala police station. Subsequent incidents included an explosion in Gurbaksh Nagar, Amritsar; a hand grenade attack on the Ansaro police post in Nawanshahr on December 2; a blast at Majitha police station in Amritsar on December 4; and another explosion in Batala on December 13. Further incidents were reported at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar on December 17, outside the Bakshiwal police chowki in Gurdaspur on December 18, and at the Wadala Bangar police post in Gurdaspur on December 20.

