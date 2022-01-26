Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Blow for SAD (Sanyukt) as Jaspreet Singh Hobby joins Sukhbir-led SAD

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir Badal said former SAD (Sanyukt) leader Jaspreet Singh Hobby will be the vice-president and spokesperson of the party
In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), its general secretary Jaspreet Singh Hobby joined the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 03:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), its general secretary Jaspreet Singh Hobby joined the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Badal said Hobby will be the vice-president and spokesperson of the party. SAD-BSP candidate from Ludhiana West Maheshinder Singh Grewal called Hobby a hardworking and enthusiastic worker, whose induction into SAD had strengthened the party.

Besides being the general secretary of SAD (Sanyukt), Hobby was in-charge of the Ludhiana West constituency.

