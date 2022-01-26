Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Blow for SAD (Sanyukt) as Jaspreet Singh Hobby joins Sukhbir-led SAD
chandigarh news

Blow for SAD (Sanyukt) as Jaspreet Singh Hobby joins Sukhbir-led SAD

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir Badal said former SAD (Sanyukt) leader Jaspreet Singh Hobby will be the vice-president and spokesperson of the party
In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), its general secretary Jaspreet Singh Hobby joined the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), its general secretary Jaspreet Singh Hobby joined the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 03:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), its general secretary Jaspreet Singh Hobby joined the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Badal said Hobby will be the vice-president and spokesperson of the party. SAD-BSP candidate from Ludhiana West Maheshinder Singh Grewal called Hobby a hardworking and enthusiastic worker, whose induction into SAD had strengthened the party.

Besides being the general secretary of SAD (Sanyukt), Hobby was in-charge of the Ludhiana West constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out