Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bodies of woman, daughter found in well

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 03, 2025 06:56 AM IST

Narnaul government railway police station in-charge Kailash Chand said that they had retrieved the body of a woman on Tuesday night and the girl’s body was fished out from the well on Wednesday.

A woman in her early 30’s threw her three-year-old daughter in front of a moving train in Mahendergarh and later she jumped in a well along with her deceased daughter.

“The girl’s legs were missing, which were recovered from the railway line. The woman’s family members are shocked with this incident as everything was fine in the family. We are investigating this case from murder as well as suicide angle,” Chand added. (HT File)
“The girl’s legs were missing, which were recovered from the railway line. The woman’s family members are shocked with this incident as everything was fine in the family. We are investigating this case from murder as well as suicide angle,” Chand added. (HT File)

Narnaul government railway police station in-charge Kailash Chand said that they had retrieved the body of a woman on Tuesday night and the girl’s body was fished out from the well on Wednesday.

“The girl’s legs were missing, which were recovered from the railway line. The woman’s family members are shocked with this incident as everything was fine in the family. We are investigating this case from murder as well as suicide angle,” Chand added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bodies of woman, daughter found in well
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On