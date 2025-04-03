Bodies of woman, daughter found in well

A woman in her early 30’s threw her three-year-old daughter in front of a moving train in Mahendergarh and later she jumped in a well along with her deceased daughter. “The girl’s legs were missing, which were recovered from the railway line. The woman’s family members are shocked with this incident as everything was fine in the family. We are investigating this case from murder as well as suicide angle,” Chand added. (HT File)

Narnaul government railway police station in-charge Kailash Chand said that they had retrieved the body of a woman on Tuesday night and the girl’s body was fished out from the well on Wednesday.

