Body of 22-year-old man found in Chandigarh’s Raipur Khurd forest

The body of a 22-year-old man was discovered in the forest area of Raipur Khurd on Monday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Ravinder of the same area. As per Chandigarh Police, no external injuries were found and the cause of death remains unclear. (iStock)

Police received information about the dead body, following which Mauli Jagran police station in-charge Hari Om reached the spot with his team.

Cops have ruled out both murder and suicide as no visible signs of injury were found. As per Ravinder’s family, he had been reported missing since Sunday afternoon. Officials are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.