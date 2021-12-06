Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Body of infant found in Mauli Jagran

As per police, the spot where the infant’s body was found in Mauli Jagran had no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras nearby.
Efforts are on to track the infant’s parents. A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station against unknown persons. (HT File)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The body of a newborn boy was found near the Lakkad Wala Bridge in Mauli Jagran on Saturday. As per police, the spot where the body was found had no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras nearby.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station against unknown persons. Efforts are on to track the infant’s parents.

.

