Body of infant found in Mauli Jagran

The body of a newborn boy was found near the Lakkad Wala Bridge in Mauli Jagran on Saturday. As per police, the spot where the body was found had no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras nearby.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station against unknown persons. Efforts are on to track the infant’s parents.

