Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Body of infant found in Mauli Jagran
chandigarh news

Body of infant found in Mauli Jagran

As per police, the spot where the infant’s body was found in Mauli Jagran had no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras nearby.
Efforts are on to track the infant’s parents. A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station against unknown persons. (HT File)
Efforts are on to track the infant’s parents. A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station against unknown persons. (HT File)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The body of a newborn boy was found near the Lakkad Wala Bridge in Mauli Jagran on Saturday. As per police, the spot where the body was found had no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras nearby.

A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station against unknown persons. Efforts are on to track the infant’s parents.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out