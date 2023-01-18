Body Swap Case: Final report submitted to civil surgeon

: A board of five doctors investigating the case of body swap on January 5 at the civil hospital, has submitted their final report to civil surgeon, fixing the responsibility of two class IV employees working in the mortuary for not tagging the dead body at the time it was received.

Both employees, who were responsible for tagging dead bodies, have already been shifted from the mortuary by the hospital administration.

One of them was on deputation and another was on contract. The services of the contract employee have been terminated.

Senior medical officer Dr. Amarjit Kaur, said, “The board has prepared a detailed report and it has been submitted to the civil surgeon. We have nominated a few names in it.”

Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Dr. Hitinder Kaur said, “The body was not tagged by the private hospital from where it was sent to the civil hospital. The staff at the civil hospital’s mortuary also received it without a tag. It was supposed to be tagged by class IV employees working there.”

“The body was wrongly identified by relatives of the deceased and a Punjab Police personnel who came along. We will send the report to the higher authorities and the concerned police station,” she added.

Dr. Hitinder said, “We are writing to private hospitals also to tag bodies. We have revised the SOPs of the mortuary to avoid any such case in the future. Also, we have directed the SMO civil hospital to increase supervision.”

Dr. Charan Kamal, nodal officer emergency ward and a forensic expert said, “We have revised the SOPs of the mortuary. No dead body will be accepted in the mortuary without a proper tag. Family members will be advised to visit the mortuary once in 24 hours after depositing the dead body.”

On January 4, body of one Ayush Sood of Kartar Nagar, Salem Tabri went missing from the civil hospital. Sood passed away on January 1 due to Hepatitis C and his body was kept at the mortuary on January 3 as his sisters were coming from Canada for his last rites.

When Ayush’s family went to collect his body from the hospital on Jan 4, it was found that it had been handed over to the family of one Maneesh Sharma, 34, who had died of a heart attack on January 3. His body was also kept at the mortuary on January 3. Maneesh, a resident of Karamsar Colony, was in Punjab Police and on security duty with a judge. The family of Maneesh cremated the body of Ayush believing it to be Maneesh. The police also offered a guard of honor to Ayush in place of Maneesh.

Based on the statement of SMO Dr. Amarjit Kaur, a case was registered at Division Number 2 police station under Sections 307, 353,186, and 379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Meanwhile, based on the statement of Ayush’s relatives, an FIR was registered against unidentified staffers of the civil hospital under Sections 379, 403, and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).