BoI’s Sangrur SP on the run after being booked for graft
Sangrur: A Punjab Police superintendent of police (SP) is on the run after his aide was arrested on charges of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.
Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Punjab Police Service officer and posted in Sangrur district’s Bureau of Investigation (BoI), a separate wing created to investigate crimes. Sangrur is the home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann who has been asking people to come forward to file corruption complaints and promised stringent action against the guilty.
An FIR was registered against Karanveer and his reader Davinder Singh under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Sangrur city police station around 11pm on Monday. Davinder was arrested immediately after registration of the FIR.
Karanveer was booked after a special investigation team (SIT) found that the SP had given a clean chit to the accused persons booked and arrested for setting a woman afire in a domestic violence case. The woman died due to burn injuries on April 8
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, reader to the SP had allegedly taken a bribe of ₹ ₹3 lakh for helping those accused. The FIR was cancelled after the SP had given a clean chit to them in his report, said a senior police official.
On February 27, a case of attempt to murder was registered against Gurmej Singh (husband), Balwinder Kaur (mother-in-law), Bupinder Singh (marriage broker) and Komaljeet Kaur and Shaminder Kuar (both sister-in-laws) on at Khanauri police station for setting 33-year-old Parmjit Kaur on fire. Gurmej and Balwinder Kaur were arrested in the case, said the police.
However, based on the SP’s report, the FIR was cancelled on March 31. Two days after the cancellation of the report, Hasandeep Singh and Karnail Singh, relative of the accused, had given ₹ ₹3 lakh to the ASI for helping them and on April 4, the accused were released from jail, according to the report of the SIT.
Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said relatives of the accused stated that Karanveer on April 2 was demanding a ₹3.5 bribe. Later, Davinder settled the deal at ₹3 lakh.
The complainant paid the bribe to the ASI, who passed it to the SP in his office, said an initial probe of the SIT.
“The accused ASI has been arrested, while the SP is on the run and teams have been dispatched to arrest him,” said SSP Sidhu.
A special investigation team headed by SP (headquarters), Sangrur, has been formed to arrest Karanveer and investigate the case.
-
Haryana launches scheme for fodder growers
The Haryana government launched the 'Chaara-Bijaee Yojana' on Tuesday to encourage farmers to grow fodder and help gaushalas, which have been grappling with fodder shortage amid a rise in the stray cattle population. The number of cow shelters in the state increased from 175 in 2017 to 600 in 2022. Most cow shelters remain overcrowded due to an increase in the stray cattle population.
-
44 detained after protest to rename Qutub Minar as 'Vishnu Stambh'
Members of two fringe right-wing groups were detained on Tuesday near the Qutub Minar, where they gathered to recite the Hanuman Chalisa claiming that the 13th century monument was originally a Vishnu temple, and demanded that it be renamed “Vishnu Stambh” and opened to Hindus for prayers. They could not enter the monument complex, and continued their demonstration amid heavy police presence near the nearby Bhool Bhulaiya.
-
Drugs case: SC refuses to entertain Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs
New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked Majithia to move the division bench of Punjab and Haryana high court for relief.
-
Bhagwant Mann announces single window in all districts in Punjab for industrial clearances
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up single window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists. During an interactive meeting with industrialists here, Mann said these single windows will enable the industrialists to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth and hassle-free manner. “The government is duty bound to facilitate the investors and entrepreneurs in a big way,” he told them.
-
18-year-old girl falls prey to snatcher in Chandigarh
In yet another snatching case in Chandigarh, a motorcyclist took away the purse of an 18-year-old girl in Sector 34 on Monday evening. Bhumika, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, told the police that she is a student at SD College, Sector 32, and lives in Sector 34. She said her purse contained ₹4,000 in cash and important documents. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to trace and nab the accused.
