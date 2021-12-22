Bone chilling Chilai Kalan period starts in Kashmir

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period, started on Tuesday amid predictions of an approaching weather system which may bring snow and mild showers in the coming days.

Overcast sky conditions improved night temperatures across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with summer capital Srinagar recording -2.8°C on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday up from -5.8°C on the previous night.

“There was a significant improvement in minimum temperatures in both the union territories. Owing to an approaching feeble Western Disturbance, expect gradual rise in minimum temperatures in the coming days,” said director of meteorological department of J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus.

Western Disturbance is a weather system or winds blowing from the Mediterranean which brings precipitation.

Lotus said fair to partly cloudy conditions can be expected in both UTs and similar conditions are likely to continue till tomorrow.

“Due to a feeble Western Disturbance, weather is most likely to remain generally cloudy in both UTs with chances of light snowfall at scattered places of Kashmir, (over higher reaches) Kargil district (Zojila-Drass, Parkachik- Penzila) and over hilly areas of Jammu region during December 23rd and 24th,” said Lotus.

The coldest weather observatory was the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir where mercury plunged to -5°C during the night.

In south Kashmir, the mountain resort of Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of -3.7°C.

Lotus said a snow spell of greater intensity was most likely during December 26 to 28.

He said with the rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C in J&K and 4-5°C in Ladakh, the cold wave has abated in both UTs and will remain so till December 28.

“Overall, there’s no forecast of any significant weather till 26,” he said.

Sub-zero temperatures were recorded in all of the weather stations of Kashmir while Jammu saw higher temperatures. It was -4.5 °C in Konibal, - 3.8°C in Kupwara, and -2.6°C in Qazigund.

Jammu’s Banihal and Bhaderwah recorded minimum night temperatures of 2.4°C and 2.6°C respectively.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Drass recorded bone chilling -11.1°C while it was -8.2°C in Leh during the night.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with the 40-day harsh period of Chillai Kalan which brings most of the snowfall and sub-zero temperatures during the season followed by 20 more days which are less intense (called Chillai Khurd) and then 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache) in the end.