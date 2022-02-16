Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Book launch | Song of dancing letters and flaming flowers

Banishing the blues of pandemic times, Chetna Keer invokes the scarlet blooms of the Gulmohar tree in her third book of fiction launched with grandeur at Fort Ramgarh in tricity
Banners of the book cover with a tree scattering the colour of joy, an open laptop, a cat la Audrey Hepburn and a girl in flowing sari dancing with abandon, set the mood of festivity. Such was the welcome for this pandemic portrait with its laughter midst pining and poignancy. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:08 AM IST
ByNirupama Dutt

The sun shone merrily on the vibrant silks and crepes in the regal setting of Fort Ramgarh amid the pageantry and Punjabiyat as inimitable writer Chetna Keer, long hailed as the ‘Princess of pun or Paranomasia’, if one chooses to beat Shashi Tharoor at his own fetish, with rare joie de vivre.

Banners of the book cover with a tree scattering the colour of joy, an open laptop, a cat la Audrey Hepburn and a girl in flowing sari dancing with abandon, set the mood of festivity. Such was the welcome for this pandemic portrait with its laughter midst pining and poignancy.

It was a pulsating conversation with the author by the charming Nisha Luthra, a new literati on the block, who compared the textured prose of Chetna to the poetics of none other than Amir Khusro. A warm note of appreciation came from senior journalist AJ Phillip, who came all the way from Delhi to do the honours.

He said: “Chetna has the ability to make the reader smile, if not laugh, as she rummages through her works that flow like the mighty Ganga in a spate.”

Commander Sharma (retd) summed it up by saying Chetna’s prose reminded of “Roger Federer on a tennis court, with strokes that were effortless yet effective”.

The city-bred author known for her column ‘Witerati’ in Hindustan Times, besides two books – ‘Veggies Go On A Beauty Parade’ and ‘Trollitically Incorrect’ – arrives on the literary scene midst alcoves and minarets, prayers, music and conversations over hot tea, pakoras, nosegays of flowers, vermilion tilaks and mehndi blossoms of the gulmohar on the hands: Roll out the red carpet of flowers, please!

CAPTION: Grandeur meets Gulmohar: Chetna Keer launches her book in idyllic surroundings and unveils the enchanting cover of her new book. HT Photos

