Book vendors for encroaching public lands: MC directs Chandigarh police

To further intensify its action against unathorised street vendors encroaching on public land, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has directed the Chandigarh police to register cases against the vendors under the relevant provisions of the BNS on receipt of complaints from the MC, citizens or otherwise. The MC on Wednesday carried out a special enforcement drive across the city to ensure compliance with vending regulations and curb illegal encroachments. (HT Photo for representation)

The enforcement wing has recorded that a large number of vendors are illegally occupying footpaths, pavements and public passages by placing stalls, rehris and tables, resulting in inconvenience to pedestrians and disruption of public movement. It has further been observed that during enforcement and anti-encroachment drives, some of these vendors create disturbances, obstruct official duties and, at times, resort to abusive behaviour and physical altercations, leading to law and order concerns.

Such illegal vending activities have been found predominantly in Sectors 15, 17, 19, 22, 41 and Manimajra. Despite repeated challans and seizure of vending material by the enforcement branch, these vendors continue to resume unauthorised vending, showing disregard for civic regulations.

At the same time, the engineering wing of the MC has been instructed to strengthen civic infrastructure within designated vending zones by ensuring proper lighting, adequate water supply, installation of paver blocks and clear demarcation of vending sites for registered street vendors, enabling lawful and organised vending.

90 vendors challaned for violations

The MC on Wednesday carried out a special enforcement drive across the city to ensure compliance with vending regulations and curb illegal encroachments.

During the drive held specifically in vending zones, action was taken against vendors who were found subletting their allotted space and those occupying space beyond the permitted size (more than 5-6 ft). A total of 37 challans were issued for such violations within vending areas.

The enforcement wing also conducted checks against illegal street vendors operating in non-vending and other public areas, resulting in the issuance of 53 challans for unauthorised vending and encroachment on public land. In total, 90 challans were issued during the day-long operation.