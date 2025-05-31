Booking community centres in Chandigarh may soon be a costlier affair

Residents looking to host their celebrations at community centres in Chandigarh may soon have to set aside a fatter budget, as the municipal corporation has proposed an up to three-fold hike in their booking charges. The steepest hike is proposed for Category C community centres in Chandigarh, with an up to three-fold increase — going up from ₹ 5,000- ₹ 22,000 earlier to ₹ 15,000- ₹ 30,000. (HT File)

The proposal, aimed at generating much-needed revenue for the cash-strapped MC, is set to be tabled in the House meeting scheduled for June 3.

Depending on the facilities offered, the community centres located across the city are classified into three categories. Category A centres, earlier available for ₹44,000, will cost ₹60,000 — a 36% jump — if the proposal goes through.

The booking charge for Category B centres is set to be doubled from ₹22,000 to ₹40,000, while the steepest hike is proposed for Category C centres, with an up to three-fold increase — going up from ₹5,000- ₹22,000 earlier to ₹15,000- ₹30,000.

Weddings of women from families living below the poverty line, along with medical camps, blood donation camps, UT/MC events, and meetings of RWAs, senior citizens’ bodies and pensioners’ associations will continue to be exempted from the booking charge.

But memorial prayer meetings, such as rasam pagdi and kriya bhog, which were also free earlier, will now entail 25% of the booking fee.

An earlier draft had proposed booking charges for even weddings of economically weaker families and RWA meetings, but the move faced strong resistance from various organisations, leading to its withdrawal.

Membership model similar to clubs on anvil

According to the agenda, residents will now be able to become members of community centres, similar to clubs.

Annual membership fees have been proposed as follows: Category A and B centres: ₹1,000 for general members and ₹500 for senior citizens. Category C centres: ₹500 for general members and ₹250 for senior citizens.

Members will receive discounts on bookings, and will also get access to gym facilities and indoor games. A community centre administrative committee will be constituted to oversee operations and service improvements.

This committee will follow a mayor-led structure, with the area councillor serving as chairperson and nominated councillors as vice-chairpersons. Sub-divisional engineers from various wings will be part of the committee.

Water connections outside Lal Dora area

The proposal to allow water connections outside the Lal Dora limits of 22 villages will be tabled again during the House meeting. Though approved in March, it will now be presented after legal vetting as per the water bylaws.

Pet bylaws may finally go through

The draft of the “Pet Dogs and Community Dogs Bylaws, 2025” will be presented for final approval. Initially passed on March 11, 2024, and sent to the secretary, local government, the draft was subjected to public feedback for 30 days. Incorporating suggestions and objections, the revised version is now ready for adoption.